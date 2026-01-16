Man accused of sexually assaulting, kidnapping women over 20 years indicted in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A mother was overcome with emotion after learning a man accused of attacking her daughter while holding her captive has been indicted.

This is a monumental event for Sharon Williams. She says her daughter’s attacker has abused women for two decades and hasn’t faced significant prison time.

“I feel overwhelmed,” Williams told Channel 2’s Tom Jones. She experienced a wave of emotions after she learned a grand jury indicted the man accused of sexually assaulting her daughter and holding her against her will.

Williams hopes a judge or jury puts Bryant Brookins behind bars for a long time.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“This guy has intentionally over and over hurt people. And it has to stop at some point.”

Jones reported on DeKalb County police arresting Brookins late last year after Williams’ daughter was found battered and bruised near a convenience store.

She told police that Brookins held her captive and abused her for four days in an apartment not far from where she escaped. Williams says her daughter is still emotionally and physically scarred from the incident.

“He broke her ribs. Now she has two ribs that hasn’t healed,” Williams said.

Jones learned Brookins had a long two-decade history in Fulton and DeKalb counties of sexually assaulting women and holding them captive. Some cases weren’t pursued after his arrest.

He was convicted in two separate cases and sentenced to 10 years, but only served two. An officer called him a danger to the community.

TRENDING STORIES:

In November, Rhonda Doucette saw Williams’ daughter after she escaped. She began recording to document what happened. She also counseled Williams’ daughter. Doucette is happy Brookins has been indicted.

“There’s a chance, a great chance, he’ll never be able to return to society,” Doucette said.

Williams says she will continue to fight to keep Brookins behind bars.

“I will not be silent. I will keep on, keep on until justice is served,” Williams said.

Brookins faces rape, false imprisonment, aggravated assault and other charges. He is being held without bond.

Jones asked Brookins’ public defender for comment about the case. The DeKalb County Public Defender’s Office shared a statement that read,

“This is a serious and disturbing set of allegations. Mr. Brookins has been charged, not convicted, and the case is still in its earliest stages. Our role is to ensure that the legal process moves forward carefully, lawfully, and with respect for all involved. We ask that the matter be allowed to proceed through the courts without speculation or premature conclusions.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group