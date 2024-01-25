DeKalb man accused of luring victims off Facebook Marketplace to rob them at gunpoint arrested

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County investigators have arrested a man accused of luring people off Facebook Marketplace to buy items and then robbing them.

Police have been searching for Regi Knight after they say he posted a fake ad for a car on Facebook Marketplace. When the buyer arrived to purchase the car, police say Knight robbed him at gunpoint, stole the victim’s car and cash.

Investigators say Knight then posted pictures and videos in the stolen car on social media.

On Wednesday afternoon, police told Channel 2 Action News that DeKalb County Marshalls took Knight into custody on aggravated assault and armed robbery charges.

Channel 2′s Candace McCowan spoke with one of Knight’s alleged victims. James Rabbit, a retired veteran, saw an ad for a 77 Oldsmobile Cutlass on Facebook Marketplace and said he knew he had to act fast.

“Something that brought me back to my childhood a little bit. A 1977 Cutlass is pretty much a desirable car,” Rabbitt told McCowan.

Rabbitt and a friend drove from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina to meet up with a man, who police identified as Knight, about the car.

“He snuck around the back side of me, got to the rear of my black Chevy Tahoe and I heard in the distance, I heard ‘Give me the money (expletive), give that money (expletive).’”

When Rabbitt looked up, he said Knight pointed a gun at him.

Police did not say where Knight was arrested on Wednesday. He faces charges of aggravated assault and armed robbery.

