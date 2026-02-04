Loitering complaint turns into drug trafficking arrest in DeKalb

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — What started as a routine patrol ended with a major drug bust in DeKalb County yesterday.

DeKalb County officers were conducting a directed patrol on Feb. 3 at an apartment complex after residents raised concerns about loitering and suspected criminal activity in the area.

During the patrol, officers noticed a vehicle that had been parked for an extended period. When they tried to make contact with the individual inside, police say the person took off running.

The suspect didn’t get far.

Officers quickly chased and arrested the suspect on foot. A search of the vehicle followed and authorities say it uncovered a significant haul.

The DKPD says it recovered:

Two loaded guns (including one reported stolen)

Trafficking-level amounts of MDMA and cocaine

Ammunition

Drug distribution paraphernalia

An undisclosed amount of cash

Marijuana packaged for distribution

The suspect was arrested and facing multiple felony charges related to drug trafficking, illegal firearm possession, obstruction, and loitering. Officers also learned the suspect had an outstanding warrant from another jurisdiction.

All evidence was turned over to the DKPD Narcotics Unit, and the vehicle was impounded.

The identity of the suspect had not yet been released.

