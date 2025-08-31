Lithonia’s recreation center to get massive renovation and upgrade

They city says they are excited about the opportunities the new building will provide. — The DeKalb County Commission announced this week that some funding has been secured for a huge investment to transform and modernize the Lucious Sanford Recreation Center in Lithonia.

At a cost of $17 million, the work will revitalize the 40-plus year old rec center in the heart of the city.

“The citizens of District 5 and the City of Lithonia deserve this new facility, said Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson. ”And that is why I am proud to have allocated over $2 million in District 5 funding toward the total $17 million investment."

The county plans to fund the project, located on Parkway Road, through a combination of county SPLOST money and resources already in place in District 5.

Commissioners say the new, 24,000-plus square foot center will include:

A multi-court gymnasium for basketball, volleyball and other indoor sports

Fitness and wellness studios

Multipurpose rooms for arts, crafts, and educational programs

· A technology lab and digital learning spaces

A fully ADA-accessible design

The building is named after Lucious Sanders, a World War II veteran and well-known local civil rights leader.

