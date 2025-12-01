As lawmakers push for change, metro Atlanta nonprofit expands help for foster youth

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia lawmakers say the state must do more to support young people aging out of foster care, after a state Senate study found critical gaps in education, housing and workforce readiness.

The findings follow a federal inquiry that raised concerns about how children in Georgia’s foster care system are treated. The Senate report focuses specifically on youth who age out of care at 18, many of whom lawmakers say are left without stable housing, financial resources or support services.

On average, about 500 teenagers age out of Georgia’s foster care system each year, according to state data. Many face higher risks of homelessness, unemployment, incarceration and dropping out of school.

Local nonprofit Wellroot Family Services says it is stepping in to fill the gaps.

“They have higher rates of dropping out of school, higher rates of teen pregnancy and higher rates of incarceration,” Allison Ashe, CEO of Wellroot Family Services, told Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln.

Ashe says the nonprofit provides housing, counseling, and life skills training to help teens transition into adulthood.

“It’s a critically needed service,” she said.

One of the young people served by Wellroot is Anwar Hogan, who entered foster care after his father died. He says life changed dramatically once he aged out.

“It changed my life a lot,” Hogan said. “Being in care and being out of care are two different things.”

Wellroot opened its Decatur campus in 2022. With funding from Georgia’s Fostering Success Act, the organization is completing renovations that will allow it to serve dozens more teens.

“We’re grateful our legislators are paying attention,” Ashe said.

The Senate report recommends a series of reforms, including improving access to job training through the Technical College System of Georgia, expanding housing vouchers through partnerships with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Division of Family and Children Services, strengthening exit planning through technology, and increasing screening for autism and developmental delays.

As Georgia lawmakers consider next steps, advocates stress the stakes are high.

“If we wrap these young people with the right support services, their entire life trajectory can change,” Ashe said.

As Giving Tuesday approaches, Wellroot is raising money to furnish its newly renovated community space and partner apartments. Donations can be made here.

