Lanes reopened after crash on I-285 westbound closed all lanes near GA 400

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A crash on Interstate 285 westbound past Peachtree Dunwoody had lanes closed for several hours Tuesday evening.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, all lanes were closed past Peachtree Dunwoody, and two of the five lanes were blocked before Chamblee Dunwoody Road.

Police said it was a two-car accident involving a Mustang and an SUV.

Police and firefighters were at the crash scene.

The Mustang hit a construction barrier which caused it to go over into traffic where it was hit by the SUV.

The driver of the Mustang was cut out of the vehicle by Dekalb Fire and taken to Grady with serious injuries.

The people in the SUV were taken to the hospital with complaints of injuries.

Shortly after 8 p.m., GDOT said all lanes had reopened after the crash site had cleared.

