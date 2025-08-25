Kimball House receives a $50,000 historic preservation grant

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Decatur’s Kimball House won a $50,000 grant from American Express and the National Trust for Historic Preservation, part of the “Backing Small Historic Restaurants” program.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Launched in 2020, the initiative began as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic and has since provided more than $8 million to 180 restaurants in the United States and Puerto Rico.

In addition to the grant, qualifying restaurants enjoy a free year of restaurant management app Resy’s software. Previous Metro Atlanta winners include Nakato Japanese Restaurant, Daddy Dzs BBQ, Sweet Potato Café in Stone Mountain, and Miller’s Soul Food in Dublin, Georgia.

Kimball House partner Kizzy Patel said the funds will go toward maintaining the integrity and history of the building, a former railroad depot.

Preservation and sustainability have always been at the forefront of Kimball House’s ethos. In fact, Kimball House looks just as good as it did when it opened in 2013. Most of the items inside the restaurant, from the furniture to the glassware, are antiques. The dining room still features the original penny tile floors and tables made from the building’s own reclaimed heart-of-pine. What couldn’t be re-used (antique lighting, for example, is especially delicate) is period-accurate.

Read more at RoughDraftAtlanta.com.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group