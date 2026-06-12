IRS allows Chamblee employees to work from home after weeks of rat infestation

ATLANTA — Workers at the Chamblee IRS office can now work from home after spending weeks dealing with a rat and cockroach infestation.

The IRS confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that they have “implemented a telework policy for employees” who work at the Chamblee office as they are “actively addressing the pest issues.”

Channel 2 Action News first told you about the infestation nearly two weeks ago when a former worker sent us photos and video of dead rats, droppings, and staffers sitting on their desks to keep off the floor.

“They’re just out and terrorizing everybody, running over people’s feet, falling out of ceilings,” former IRS employee Sydney Monger told Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes.

Monger worked out of the office for the last eight months. She said she initially only saw one rat a week earlier, then things got out of hand.

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“After Memorial Day, they just came out the woodworks. They were just everywhere. It’s hot, it stank, they’re pooping everywhere. It’s nasty,” Monger said.

The news of the infestation even caught the attention of several Georgia lawmakers, who sent letters to the heads of the IRS and the Department of the Treasury, demanding that they let the workers work from home until the infestation was taken care of.

On Thursday, former workers protested outside the building. Current workers said management threatened everyone’s jobs when they found out about the protest.

One little boy held up a sign for his parent, saying, “My mom works in an unsafe IRS building.”

In the IRS’s statement on Friday, it said that they are working to remedy the rat and cockroach issue, but did not give a timeline.

“The IRS recognizes that this situation creates an uncomfortable work environment for our staff. The IRS, along with GSA, is working to remediate the situation as quickly as possible. In addition to routine pest management, a specialized pest and wildlife control company will be utilized to increase the number and variety of the trapping mechanisms used both inside and outside the building. Also, the IRS is looking at opportunities to improve cleaning and refuse disposal at the building.”

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