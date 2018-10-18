Man, woman shot at motel in DeKalb County; Female suspect in custody

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities were called to a motel in DeKalb County Thursday afternoon to investigate a shooting.
Video from NewsChopper 2 shows a heavy police presence at the Scottish Inns just north of I-20 on Wesley Chapel Road in Decatur.
Investigators said there was some sort of altercation and one man and one woman were shot. They were both taken to an area hospital.
There is a woman in custody, police said.
Two people - a man and a woman - were shot at the Scottish Inn on Wesley Chapel north of I-20 after an altercation. No word on their conditions. One woman is in custody. Updates on @wsbtv Ch 2 Action News. pic.twitter.com/PWmo7gqVNz— Jason Durden (@JasonDurdenWSB) October 18, 2018
