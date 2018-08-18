0 Intense SWAT standoff ends with man shooting himself in chest, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A suspect is recovering after a five-hour standoff with police in a DeKalb County neighborhood.

The tense SWAT standoff began around 5:45 p.m. Friday at a home on Valley Brook Road near East Ponce De Leon Avenue.

When Channel 2’s Lauren Pozen got to the scene, she noticed the front window was busted after police had to deploy gas.

Police had to close down a stretch of road as they tried to negotiate with the man.

DeKalb County police said Blake Howell, 21, barricaded himself in the home after he got into an altercation with his roommate.

Police said the suspect had more than one weapon with him.

“This is the first time I’ve ever seen this,” neighbor Eron Quinton told Channel 2 Action News.

Quinton said she was about to leave work when she got a terrifying text from her boyfriend.

"My boyfriend called me and said there was an active shooter 'DON'T COME HOME' in all caps. So I pretty much ignored that and came straight here," Quinton said.

During the standoff, police sent in robots and eventually deployed the gas to get Howell out of the home.

The standoff ended shortly after 11 p.m. Police said Howell shot himself in the chest.

"He fired one round and he shot himself. He's now being transported to an area hospital. He is alive," said Shiera D. Campbell of DeKalb County Police Department.

DeKalb County Police Department told Channel 2 Action News Howell faces terroristic threats, battery, and criminal damage to property charges.

