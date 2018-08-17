  • Man with multiple weapons currently holed up in home, SWAT at scene

    Updated:

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are at a home where they say an armed man is holed up inside. 

    The SWAT team has been called out the home on Valley Brook Road. 

    Police told Channel 2's Michael Seiden that a man is armed with multiple weapons inside the house. 

    Investigators said the 21-year-old man got into a fight with his roommate. That roommate is speaking with police. 

    Police have shutdown Valley Brook Road to E. Ponce De Leon Avenue in the Scottdale area. 

