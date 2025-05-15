‘I want it to be safe:’ Woman lost family members in the same area along I-20 where officer was hit

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An officer is recovering from injuries after a suspected drunken driver hit her in a construction zone. Since then, we’ve learned the Greensboro police officer was working a side job at the time.

The crash happened on I-20 eastbound near Wesley Chapel Road in DeKalb County around 1 a.m. Thursday.

Channel 2’s Tom Jones spoke to a mother who lost her husband and kids in the construction zone nearly two years ago.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

She said there are too many accidents here.

“I’m suffering,” Selena Ramsess said.

She said she still can’t believe what happened at the construction site on Halloween night 2023.

“I have nothing and the person who took care of me and my family is gone,” Ramsess said.

Her husband was killed. The two children she had with her husband were killed, and one of her husband’s children.

Ramsess says they all died when her husband drove into the back of a tractor-trailer stopped on the highway. She was in the car and says because of the construction, it appeared the tractor-trailer had nowhere to pull over.

TRENDING STORIES:

“He was in the middle of the street, pitch black,” she said of the truck driver.

Ramsess says her husband never saw the big rig.

She said the construction has been going on for too long and has caused too many accidents.

“It’s hazardous. It has been like this for months now,” Ramsess said.

DeKalb County police said just after midnight, a Greensboro police officer working off duty in the construction zone was hit by a suspected drunken driver.

The officer suffered minor injuries and was released from Grady Memorial Hospital.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Greensboro police say another one of its officers working off duty at the same site was hit by another suspected DUI driver a couple of weeks ago.

That officer was also released from Grady Memorial Hospital.

“When are y’all gonna get this done? How long does it take?” Ramsess asked.

She says enough is enough and it’s time for this project to wrap up.

“I want this construction to be finished. I want it to be safe,” Ramsess explained.

The Georgia DOT says this project started in early summer 2023. A spokesperson says it is scheduled to be substantially complete by fall 2026.

Natalie Dale of the DOT urged drivers to stay alert, reduce their speed and limit distractions. And don’t drink and drive.

©2025 Cox Media Group