Witnesses say officer injured when driver crashes into patrol vehicle at construction site

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Witnesses say a driver crashed into a police cruiser at a construction site on Interstate 20 early Thursday morning.

The crash happened in a construction zone on I-20 eastbound near Wesley Chapel Road.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Witnesses told Channel 2’s Darryn Moore that a Greensboro Police Department patrol car was blocking a Georgia Department of Transportation crew working on the interstate when it was hit.

Those witnesses say the officer suffered a broken arm.

TRENDING STORIES:

Greensboro is located about an hour and a half east of Atlanta along I-20.

Police have not confirmed details on the crash or commented on whether the driver will face charges.

This is a developing story. Get the latest details on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group