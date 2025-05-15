Witnesses say officer injured when driver crashes into patrol vehicle at construction site

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Witnesses say a driver crashed into a police cruiser at a construction site on Interstate 20 early Thursday morning.
The crash happened in a construction zone on I-20 eastbound near Wesley Chapel Road.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Witnesses told Channel 2’s Darryn Moore that a Greensboro Police Department patrol car was blocking a Georgia Department of Transportation crew working on the interstate when it was hit.
Those witnesses say the officer suffered a broken arm.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Marietta woman says city employee unlawfully went into her home while she was at funeral
- Kemp signs bill that could make Fulton County residents foot the bill for Trump’s GA legal fees
- ‘I have plans for that money’: Woman says Truist Bank is holding $30,000 of her money hostage
Greensboro is located about an hour and a half east of Atlanta along I-20.
Police have not confirmed details on the crash or commented on whether the driver will face charges.
This is a developing story. Get the latest details on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group