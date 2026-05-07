‘I thought my house was on fire’: Neighbor worried about debris fire that could burn for weeks

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The rain failed to provide relief for firefighters battling a large tree debris fire in DeKalb County, and one neighbor says she wants more guidance on health and safety.

Flames broke out just after 5 a.m. Tuesday at ArborServ, a tree removal business along South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road.

On Thursday, the flames whipped, and smoke loomed even as rain fell.

Chloe Samuel, who lives on nearby Smithson Drive in the Castle Downs neighborhood, said smoke permeated her house Tuesday morning and lingered in the neighborhood throughout the day.

“It actually woke me up out of my sleep, and I thought my house was on fire,” said Samuel, who has five children. “It’s very concerning as a resident for the safety of my children in our home.”

On Tuesday night, as smoke settled on her street, she said she taped up her air conditioning unit and considered checking into a hotel.

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She wants officials to keep the neighborhood better informed about the status of the fire and what precautions people with medical conditions should take.

“It’s unpredictable, given that we’re so close,” she said. “We just wanted some further information on how to keep our families safe.”

Channel 2’s Bryan Mims spoke with Capt. Jaeson Daniels of DeKalb County Fire Rescue, who said he was not aware that smoke entered anyone’s home.

He said he would share the neighbor’s concerns with Interim Fire Chief Melvin Carter and make sure neighbors have the best information.

Samuel said fire crews assured her the fire has no chemical component and that it’s only wood-burning. She said the smoke improved considerably on Wednesday.

“I just want to thank the firefighters for fighting the fire around the clock and rotating,” she said. “I know they’re working extremely hard as well.”

Mims spoke with an employee of ArborServ, who said nobody from the company would be making any comment about the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Officials say it could take weeks to fully extinguish the fire.

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