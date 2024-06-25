Homicide suspect hospitalized after being shot by US Marshals in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An investigation is underway after a shooting involving the US Marshals.

The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon near Rockbridge Road and Memorial Drive in DeKalb County.

The US Marshals confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that its agency was involved in the shooting while arresting a wanted homicide suspect.

NewsChopper2 flew over the scene where multiple police vehicles could be seen blocking off the area.

No officers were injured and the fugitive is currently at Grady Memorial Hospital.

The suspect’s age, identity or condition have been released.

This is a developing story. We’re working to learn more for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting.

