Home invasion suspect fired at police before running away, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are investigating a home invasion.
The incident happened shortly before 5 p.m. at the Reserve at Stone Creek apartments on Hairston Road in Stone Mountain.
Authorities said the suspect fired shots at officers when they arrived. They say that suspect is now on the run.
