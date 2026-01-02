Higher health insurance premiums leave 1M Georgians with hard choices

DUNWOODY, Ga. — More than a million Georgians are facing higher insurance premiums after federal help officially expired.

Channel 2’S Michael Doudna reports some families say they are already feeling the effects.

For years, the federal government subsidized Affordable Care Act plans to help keep prices low, but they were not extended last year as part of the “Big Beautiful Bill.”

But some say that without subsidies, they may not be able to pay premiums and afford to live.

“So these are the like heat lamps that I use, um, for like the hot food spreads that I do,” Teresa Acosta said.

Her old life sits in boxes and bins, a life as a self-employed caterer packed up because of skyrocketing healthcare costs.

“To be able to marry my passion with a career that was sustained by family changed everything for me, and that was taken away,” Acosta said.

She says she is now looking for a full-time job with health insurance because she simply cannot afford the premiums without the now-expired Affordable Care Act subsidies.

“My rate went up 620%, more than seven times what I paid in 2025,” Acosta said.

According to Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, an estimated 1.4 million Georgians will pay more for health care without the subsidies, and experts fear the rising prices will result in thousands losing healthcare coverage.

“Georgia’s premiums have increased almost 200 percent. And the numbers we are seeing are just staggering,” said Whitney Griggs of Georgians for a Healthy Future.

For Teresa Acosta, health insurance is a necessity.- Her youngest son, Bauer, has Type 1 diabetes and needs healthcare to survive.

“A lot of fear, not sure how we’re going to make it into the new year,” she said.

So, as the year turns to 2026, Acosta is looking for work that can keep her family healthy, praying that something changes soon.

“I know I’m not alone in this, but it feels very lonely,” she said.

It is estimated that 200,000 people decided not to re-enroll in their health care plans. How many of those found another option for health insurance is unclear.

