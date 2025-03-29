‘He loved everybody’: Father describes moments he saw son dead from afterschool shooting

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Someone shot and killed a 13-year-old in a fight after school.

Now, the boy’s father says he believes his son was trying to run away when it happened.

“Just hard to think about it right now, you know? I loved my son. He loved everybody. He wasn’t no bad boy,” Derrick Woody said about his son Derron Woody.

This grieving father spoke exclusively to Channel 2’s Michael Seiden on Friday, as he showed him the spot where his 13-year-old wad gunned down by another student.

Police say an afterschool fight escalated into gun violence Thursday afternoon, leading up to the deadly shooting.

Woody says he believes his son Derron was trying to run away from the fight when someone shot and killed him.

So far, detectives haven’t announced any arrests, but family members told us that police have spent the 24 hours interviewing multiple teens who may have been involved.

“The young generation now. They lost. They completely lost,” Woody said.

The father told Seiden that he was at work when someone called and told him that his son had been shot

“They said, ‘He was laying in front of the door.’ I was like, ‘What’s wrong with him?’ And they was like ‘He’s not getting up. He’s not moving. He’s bleeding from the mouth,” Woody said.

Derron was a student at the DeKalb Alternative School, but when the teen wasn’t studying for tests,

his family said he loved to play his PlayStation. They described him as the ultimate gamer.

“I couldn’t pull him out the door to do nothing, to go fishing, nothing. He just wanted to play his game,” Woody said.

Derrick Woody told Seiden that he and his family are trying to raise money so they can bury Derron. They have set up a GoFundMe account if you would like to donate.

