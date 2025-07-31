GSP investigating crash at busy DeKalb intersection

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia State Patrol has cleared the scene of a crash at a busy DeKalb County intersection.

The crash happened Thursday morning off Flat Shoals Pkwy where it splits Columbia Drive and Clifton Springs Road. Traffic Tracker 2 showed a car in a ditch.

Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields says the northbound lanes were impacted. The lanes reopened just after 7:45 a.m.

DeKalb County police and DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office were also on the scene.

