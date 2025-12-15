Girl will survive accidental shooting, father charged

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The girl who DeKalb Police Department said is suspected of accidentally shooting herself is expected to survive. But the girl’s father has been charged in connection with the shooting, police said Monday.

Police responded Sunday to the 17000 block of Turnberry Place, at an apartment complex, to find the girl shot. Preliminary investigation suggests the child, who police said is younger than 10, shot themselves by accident.

Police wouldn’t reveal a specific age for the girl.

Brandon Spruill, 34, has been booked into the DeKalb County Jail on charges of reckless conduct and cruelty to children.

“This could have been a more tragic incident for the family,” police said.

DeKalb PD said it offers free gun safes through each of its precincts in an effort to prevent accidental shootings.

The safes are available between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday at each precinct:

East: 2484 Bruce Street, Lithonia

North Central (also DKPD Headquarters): 1960 W. Exchange Place, Tucker

South: 2842 H.F. Shepherd Drive, Decatur

Tucker: 4451 Lawrenceville Highway, Tucker

