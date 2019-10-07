Friends, family gather for vigil to honor 20-year-old killed at Subway

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Friends and family members gathered Sunday night to remember a man killed after an argument at a Subway between a customer and an employee.
Jermaine Bradley, 20, was shot by a Subway employee in the parking lot outside the restaurant on Panola Road on Sept. 30.
Police said Bradley's friend, Jeremiah Furlow, got in a fight with the Subway employee and drew a weapon. The Subway employee shot at the two men.
Furlow was charged with murder because police said his actions led to Bradley's death. The Subway employee was not charged.
Police said Bradley was not involved in the argument.
Channel 2's Audrey Washington was at the vigil, where community leaders spoke about Bradley.
We'll bring you the emotional scenes from the vigil, for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}