First responders searching for DeKalb County woman with dementia

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Police Department put out a Mattie’s Call for a woman with dementia.
According to police, Ernestine Merritt, 79, was last seen around 4:22 a.m. on Yolanda Trail.
Police said she is described as 4′11″, weighing 120 pounds and was last seen wearing a black mink coat, red skirt and black shoes.
Anyone with information about Merritt’s whereabouts is asked to call 770-724-7710.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- Delta Air Lines to end flights to, from New York airport, refund existing bookings
- Sunny and mild Sunday in the metro
- 5-year-old found restrained in north Georgia home; 4 taken into custody
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group