First responders searching for DeKalb County woman with dementia

By WSBTV.com News Staff
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Police Department put out a Mattie’s Call for a woman with dementia.

According to police, Ernestine Merritt, 79, was last seen around 4:22 a.m. on Yolanda Trail.

Police said she is described as 4′11″, weighing 120 pounds and was last seen wearing a black mink coat, red skirt and black shoes.

Anyone with information about Merritt’s whereabouts is asked to call 770-724-7710.

