Sunny and mild Sunday in the metro

Following chilly weather, the metro area is going to get plenty of sun and have temperatures on the rise, though Sunday is started off foggy.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says temperatures will be mild highs in the lower 60s.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV Weather App for alerts wherever you go]

Through the middle of the week, Deon said weather will stay mainly dry as the warming trend continues.

High temperatures will run 15 to 20 degrees above normal and by Wednesday, high temperatures will reach the lower 70s.

There won’t be a chance for rain until later in the week.

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

[UPLOAD PHOTOS: Share your weather photos with us here]

©2026 Cox Media Group