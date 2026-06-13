FIFA World Cup: 2 local boys get on-field opportunity of a lifetime

DECATUR, Ga. — Inside Decatur’s Watch Fest Thursday, two local little boys were practicing their on-field appearance at the World Cup next week.

“I’m going to be crazy,” joked 9-year-old Nathan Faya. “Enthusiasm!”

His friend, Kristofer Johnson, 10, giggled and agreed.

They spoke to Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco who was at Watch Fest to report on the economic impact of the games.

Kristofer’s mom, Kristina Johnson, said they play for a youth team connected to a nonprofit called Soccer in the Streets. The organization aims to make soccer more accessible in Metro-Atlanta.

The organization had an opportunity to pick two kids to escort teams onto the field during the World Cup matches in Atlanta next week, and Kristofer and Nathan won the lottery pick.

“They were blessed to be picked, and they were so excited about it because they are down-hard soccer fans,” said Kristina Johnson.

She said an opportunity like this could be monumental for a child.

“I think it’s gong to be a real life-changing experience for them to see, OK, this is what I can be, become,” said Johnson.

The boys considered that idea themselves.

Without skipping a beat or looking up from his ice cream cup, Faya told Francisco, “I guarantee it.”

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