FEMA hiring freeze ‘a gut punch’ for disaster relief efforts, source says

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — FEMA is implementing a hiring freeze in step with President Donald Trump’s executive order.

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington spoke exclusively with a source at the federal agency that responds to tornadoes, hurricanes and other disasters. He asked to not be identified for fear of retaliation.

He called the email all staffers got on the hiring changes “a gut punch.” He’s worried how a possible reduction in staff could affect disaster relief efforts if tornados and hurricanes impact parts of Georgia.

“Georgia is going to call FEMA, and there won’t be anyone there for FEMA to send,” he said.

A representative confirmed that FEMA implemented a full hiring freeze and “instituted a (Department of Homeland Security) review process for all disaster-field positions that are up for renewal.”

The email also stated they were “cutting out wasteful spending and bureaucracy that slows down relief efforts.”

“President Trump and Secretary Noem know that disaster recovery efforts are best led by state and local officials not federal bureaucrats.”

