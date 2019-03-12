Family says VA refuses to send veteran's grave marker after records lost in fire

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Members of a veteran's family say they have been asked for more proof that their father served in the Army in order to receive his grave marker -- eight months after his death.
Channel 2's Berndt Petersen was in DeKalb County, where Horace Story is buried at the Floral Hills Memory Gardens in Tucker. Story's family said he served for two years in the Army and another 10 in the Army Reserves.
They say their late father isn't getting the respect he deserves for his military service because the Department of Veterans Affairs refuses to send the official marker for his grave.
The issue? Family members say Story's service record was destroyed in a fire at a government building in St. Louis in the 1970s. The family does have his official discharge papers, dog tags and uniform -- but officials still won't provide the marker.
8 months after his death, family of army veteran still waiting on VA to ship his gravesite marker. 5pm pic.twitter.com/BqlE9bppdo— Berndt Petersen (@BPetersenWSB) March 12, 2019
