Families of missing people invited to meet with DeKalb’s Cold Case Task Force

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Friends and families who have missing loved ones have an opportunity this weekend to meet with DeKalb County’s Cold Case Task Force to discuss the details of their cases and share information.

The Missing Person and DNA event will be held at the Cochran building at Legacy Park in Decatur on Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon.

Families are invited to open or add to missing persons reports and donate DNA samples that could help with identification.

To register for the event, visit https://sites.google.com/view/dekalbcoldcase/events

