EIM Dance brings quality dance education to downtown Tucker

In line with their mission of making quality dance accessible to all people, Whitney and Khanan Teyf of Expressions in Motion (EIM) Dance have opened a new studio space in downtown Tucker on Fellowship Road.

The award-winning studio brings dance directly to families. Kids ages two and up can learn pre-ballet, ballet, tap, hip hop, creative movement, and jazz at school – EIM teaches classes at nearly 50 schools, preschools, and daycare centers across Metro Atlanta – or at home. For the last nine years, EIM has also partnered with the Tucker Recreation Center to offer classes throughout the week.

EIM staff and Tucker city officials celebrated the ribbon cutting of the new studio at 4195 Fellowship Road on March 6. With the new studio space, owners Whitney and Khanan told Rough Draft that they can bring dance to even more families, including those at schools in which EIM is not able to teach.

Read more at RoughDraftAtlanta.com.

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