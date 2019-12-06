Dunwoody schools placed on lockdown after mental health patient leaves hospital

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Several schools across Dunwoody were placed on lockdown Friday after a mental health patient walked away from a hospital. He has since been located in Sandy Springs and the lockdowns were lifted.
Dunwoody police said that just before noon, officers responded to Peachford Hospital in reference to a patient who walked away from the hospital without being properly discharged.
The 29-year-old patient was admitted to the hospital a few days ago, after threatening to "shoot up" schools, police said.
DeKalb Schools Police reported a level 1 lockdown at Peachtree Charter Middle School, Chestnut Elementary Charter School, Dunwoody Elementary School, Dunwoody High School and Vanderlyn Elementary School.
MORE: Police found the man on Roswell Road. He will not be facing any charges. He'll be turned back over to his physician and hospitalized. https://t.co/FN2MvY0rMz— Mike Petchenik (@MPetchenikWSB) December 6, 2019
