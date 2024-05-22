Dunwoody police searching for man who vanished days ago on his way to work

DECATUR, Ga. — Dunwoody police are searching for a man who left home to go to work and hasn’t been heard from or seen since.

Police said Justin Romine left his home on May 18 to head to his job in the City of Decatur. He never arrived.

He was driving a gold, 2017 Jeep Compass with Georgia tag CPY1522. He’s described as 6′01″ and 145 pounds with red hair and a tattoo on the left side of his neck.

Friends and family told police that this is extremely out of character for Romine.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dunwoody police.

