Dunwoody marks America’s 250th anniversary with weeklong celebration

DUNWOODY, Ga. — The City of Dunwoody will mark America’s 250th anniversary with a weeklong celebration featuring live music, service, local history, and its popular Dunwoody 4th of July Parade.

The schedule of events will provide residents and visitors with several opportunities to come together in recognition of the nation’s historic milestone, according to a release from the city.

“The America 250 celebration begins on June 30 with Georgia Reads for America 250, a special Storytime at the Dunwoody Library led by Mayor Lynn Deutsch, the announcement said. The program is part of a national effort to promote civic literacy and encourage a love of reading. Storytime starts at 3:30 p.m.

On July 1, Dunwoody Parks and Recreation will host Dunwoody Gives for America 250, a community blood drive hosted in partnership with the Dunwoody-Atlanta Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. and the American Red Cross.

The blood drive will take place from 1 to 6 p.m. at the N. Shallowford Annex, 4470 N. Shallowford Road. Donors are encouraged to register in advance.

The celebration continues July 2 at Brook Run Park with the unveiling of a Blue Star Marker at the Memorial Plaza at 5:30 p.m. Donated by the Dunwoody Garden Club, the marker honors the men and women who have served or are serving in the United States Armed Forces.

After the dedication, participants will march together with a ceremonial drummer from the Georgia State Defense Force Band to the Brook Run Park Amphitheater to enjoy the America 250 Concert.

Presented by the Callanwolde Concert Band, the free concert starts at 7 p.m. and will feature musical tributes to the nation’s history.

In addition, the National Colors will be presented by the Georgia State Defense Force Color Guard. Families are invited to enjoy the music, games on the Great Lawn, and concessions for purchase by local favorite NFA Burger.

On July 3, residents are invited to the Donaldson-Bannister Farm for a Star-Spangled Open House from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., hosted by Dunwoody Preservation Trust.

At 11 a.m., James “Trae” Welborn III, associate professor of history at Georgia College and State University, will give a special History Alive presentation called “Red, White, and ‘Cue: Georgia History Through Barbecue.” In addition, LifeSouth will be on site for the Red, White, and Blue Blood Drive. Donors are encouraged to register in advance.

The week culminates with the 50th anniversary of the Dunwoody 4th of July Parade, presented by the Dunwoody Homeowners Association.

Georgia’s largest Independence Day parade, presented by Rough Draft Atlanta, begins at 9 a.m. at the intersection of Mt. Vernon Road and Jett Ferry Road and follows a 2.7-mile route through Dunwoody Village.

This year’s grand marshal is the Dunwoody Preservation Trust. Attendees can expect festive floats, marching bands, dancers, vintage cars, and community leaders, the release said. After the parade, families are invited to stay for a festival in the Dunwoody Village parking lot near Walgreens, with food, sponsor booths, music, and parade awards.

Throughout the week, Create Dunwoody will lead the America 250 Community Puzzle Project. Puzzles will be available at local restaurants, coffee shops, hotels, businesses, and community spaces, inviting people to connect and celebrate community together.

“I’m excited that our community will have many opportunities to gather and honor our nation’s 250th anniversary,” said Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch. “As we celebrate, I hope this week inspires people to reflect on the values that have shaped our nation and bring us together. Whether through reading, giving back, enjoying live music, exploring local history, or celebrating the Dunwoody 4th of July Parade, there is something for everyone.”

Residents are encouraged to participate throughout the week and celebrate the community spirit that defines Dunwoody. Additional event and registration details are available on the city’s website.

Read more at RoughDraftAtlanta.com.

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