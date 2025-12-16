Dunwoody denies Zaxbys permit for a drive-thru

DUNWOODY, Ga. — The Dunwoody City Council voted against a drive-thru permit for Zaxbys on Monday night.

Channel 2’s Audrey Washington was there as residents expressed their concerns that new drive-thrus could bring increased traffic to the area.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Earlier this month, the council shot down a similar request for a Raising Cane’s restaurant.

Neighbors say additional drive-thrus could negatively affect traffic patterns, particularly in the busy neighborhood of Perimeter Center West.

TRENDING STORIES:

While some neighbors see the economic benefits, they’re not sold on the idea.

“I know there is an effort to bring in a lot of drive-thrus, of course there is. You look at the economics of drive-thrus and it adds a lot of value; however, it takes away. It comes at a cost of everything else,” Zachery Humphries said.

He added the importance of urban planning efforts aimed at making south Dunwoody more environmentally friendly and walkable.

“I think that there has been a lot of planning to make south Dunwoody a more walkable and environmentally friendly place,” he said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group