Dunwoody debuts, houses new ambulance aimed at bolstering fleet, officials say

DUNWOODY, Ga. — The city of Dunwoody and DeKalb officials held a ribbon cutting for a brand-new Advance Life Support ambulance earlier this week.

The new ambulance is specifically for the city of Dunwoody.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“The City of Dunwoody recognizes the importance of swift response times and the need to bolster our emergency response capabilities,” said Dunwoody Police Chief Billy Grogan. “A decision to invest in an extra ambulance is a testament to the City Council’s commitment to the health and safety of every resident.”

The ambulance will be stationed at DeKalb County Fire Rescue Station 21 in Dunwoody.

TRENDING STORIES:

“When someone calls 911, they have the expectation that help is coming quickly, and we want to make sure that happens,” explained Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch. “We elected to do this pilot project to reduce wait times and improve emergency services in Dunwoody.”

The new ambulance began running on Dec. 15.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Police sergeant shows he gives a hoot, helps rescue owl found on highway in Milton

©2023 Cox Media Group