0 Family continues desperate search for driver who killed 4-year-old over a year ago

More than a year after a deadly hit-and-run, the family of the 4-year-old who was killed is asking for new leads in its search for the driver.

Lun Thang was walking to preschool her aunt, sister and cousin on Oct. 18, 2017 when a car slammed into her in the crosswalk.

Police were able to identify the make and model of the car as a gray 2000-2001 Toyota Camry. But the family is left questioning why the driver has not come forward.

"We are just simply wondering. It is not only me. My whole community members are also wondering what’s happened,” her father, Zam Tuang, told Channel 2’s Lauren Pozen.

Tuang said he hasn’t been able to sleep or eat well and his wife has been in a severe depression since losing their daughter.

