Driver trapped after crash sends cars into flames dead, metro Atlanta police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A driver is dead after a crash sends two cars into flames, according to police.
DeKalb County police told Channel 2 Action News the crash happened Saturday around 6:33 p.m. near Bermuda Road and English Manor Place.
When officers got to the scene there were two cars damaged and on fire.
The driver from one of the cars was about to escape his car with serious injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital.
The second driver was trapped and died at the scene, police said.
The cause of the crash is unknown and police are investigating.
The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.
