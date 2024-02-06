Driver runs off after leading Chamblee police on chase into Brookhaven, police searching

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Police are searching for a driver who escaped after leading police on a chase in DeKalb County on Tuesday.

Brookhaven police say Chamblee police officers were chasing a driver who led them into Brookhaven.

The chase ended in a crash at Peachtree Road and Ashford Dunwoody Road.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

After the crash, the driver hopped out of the car and ran away before being caught by police.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the crash scene and saw crashed cars, several police units and roads shut down.

Brookhaven police say they are working with Chamblee police to try and locate the driver.

TRENDING STORIES:

Investigators have not commented on who the driver is or what started the chase.

Police are asking everyone to avoid the area if possible.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Death of baby decapitated in metro Atlanta hospital ruled homicide, ME confirms According to a lawsuit filed by the parents, the baby became stuck during labor and the doctor began pulling.

©2023 Cox Media Group