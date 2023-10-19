‘Dream job for me:’ City manager resigns in Chamblee

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — A metro Atlanta city manager is resigning from his position, according to a news release.

Chamblee City Manager John Walker shared the announcement on Thursday morning.

Walker was chosen as interim city manager in May 2016 and appointed to a permanent position in Sept. 2016.

According to officials, during his time as city manager, Chamblee built a new state-of-the-art City Hall, a Public Safety Complex with Arrow Creek Park, Peachtree Road Streetscape and expanded the Rail Trail through the mid-city district.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time in Chamblee and am so impressed with the strong, dedicated and innovative people who work here,” said Walker. “Chamblee has always been a dream job for me, to create a more walkable and active community. I look forward to embarking on a new opportunity that continues to serve people.”

Walker will serve as the city manager until the end of November.

