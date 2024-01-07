Dog thief cases Decatur apartments, breaks in while people are inside

DECATUR, Ga. — People living in a Decatur apartment complex want you to see video showing a thief casing several homes before breaking in this week while people were home.

“It’s just the weirdest feeling looking at the person walking right past me when I was asleep. It’s just horrifying to watch,” said Chayse Gunderson.

Gunderson said she woke up to find her drawers and doors open in her home, and her dog’s crate was open. Her money and dog were stolen.

“I just started yelling, and I haven’t been able to sleep that great since,” said Gunderson.

She said the video shows the break-ins start at the apartments on North Crossing Way in Decatur Wednesday evening around 8 p.m., and the thief kept going until early Thursday morning.

That’s when Dekalb County Police Department confirms its officers began investigating. DKPD has not confirmed how many apartments were hit.

Gunderson has not been able to bring herself to close her puppy’s crate. It’s a 2-month-old springer spaniel. It was a Christmas surprise gift to her.

“I just feel helpless because there’s not anything I can do, and I just feel sick,” said Gunderson.

From Henry County to Buckhead, Southwest Atlanta and Gwinnett County, Channel 2 Action News has told you about thieves going as far as to shoot at people to steal dogs or break out car windows to take a puppy inside.

The American Kennel Club has been warning about the problem growing since 2021.

“Everyone is saying they’re glad that I didn’t wake up, but I can’t really get behind that at the moment,” said Gunderson.

She’s sharing the surveillance video to warn neighbors and handing out flyers to find her dog.

“If anybody contacted me and told me they purchased her from somewhere, or it was the person who took her who changed their mind and wants to bring her back, I mean we would give anything,” said Gunderson. “No questions asked.”

