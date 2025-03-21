Do you know who these men are? Police say they are suspects wanted in a DeKalb County murder

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are trying to track down two people they say are suspects in a deadly shooting from earlier this month.

Investigators said Emile Field-Marshall was shot in the chest on the night of March 7 in the 6000 block of Covington Highway.

His father rushed him to a nearby hospital, but Field-Marshal later died from his injuries.

Police are now searching for two men they believe are suspects in the shooting.

DeKalb police released surveillance pictures of the men in hopes that someone will recognize them and lead to an arrest. The men are being charged with murder.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the crime itself can call the Homicide Unit at 770-724-7850 or Detective Campbell directly at 770-724-7856.

Additionally, anyone can leave an anonymous tip on the free Tip411 app or by texting “DKPD” to 847411, followed by the tip.

