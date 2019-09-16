DeKalb woman tests positive for West Nile virus; 7th case in Georgia

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - An east Atlanta woman was confirmed as the first person in DeKalb County to contract the West Nile virus this year, bringing Georgia's number of cases to seven, authorities said.
The woman, who is in her 50s, has recovered from the mosquito-transmitted disease that can cause illness or death, the DeKalb County Board of Health said.
The county had two cases of West Nile virus last year, with one of them being fatal.
On Channel 2 Action News This Morning: You'll hear one survivor's story and how you can protect yourself and your family.
The Georgia Department of Public Health had confirmed six cases of the virus in Georgia independent of the DeKalb case, so this will likely be the seventh confirmed diagnosis, DPH spokeswoman Nancy Nydam said.
Most people infected with West Nile do not have symptoms, but some develop a bad fever and others can develop a severe illness, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}