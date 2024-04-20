DeKalb veteran spent nearly 2 weeks without power until strangers came to her rescue

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta veteran finally has relief after living nearly two weeks with no electricity.

Storm damage knocked power out at Barbara Adanandus’ home on April 9.

Georgia Power told her that crews could not restore electricity until a private electrician repaired wires on her home.

She told Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco that would cost her $1,500, and her insurance deductible was $2,500.

As a retired U.S. Army Veteran and postal worker on a fixed income, Adanandus was stuck in the dark and reached out to Channel 2 Action News for help.

“It was a horrible experience,” said Adanandus. “I have lived through some storms before where there was some damage, but never eight or nine days.”

After seeing Adanandus’ story on Channel 2 Action News at 4:00 p.m., viewers started reaching out to help, including one woman who said she’d pay the electrician.

“I burst into tears, and I appreciate her,” said Adanandus. “It’s about to bring me to tears again. I’m so grateful. I just thought it was amazing that people who called in had good intentions and are willing to help others who are less fortunate.”

That same night, the electrician, Jimmy Minor Sr., was there working overtime to fix her wiring.

Once he was done, he called Georgia Power and workers showed up to restore her power.

