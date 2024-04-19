Suspect quickly cuts his hair to try avoiding arrest after ramming into Gwinnett police car

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett police say a suspect thought changing his pants and quickly cutting his hair would be enough to avoid being arrested earlier this week.

They say Kalvin Robinson, 21, carjacked a man on Lawrenceville Hwy. around 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Officers found the victim bleeding after being dragged by his vehicle as it was being stolen.

Police found the stolen car and Robinson more than seven miles away at a hotel on East Park Place Blvd.

Investigators say he started a short chase which ended at a gas station on Rockbridge Road when he rammed the car into a patrol vehicle, causing the airbags to go off.

Body camera video from the officer inside the car shows the moment Robinson’s stolen car collides with the patrol car.

Robinson got out of the car and ran. The uninjured officer chased after him, but lost him.

An hour and a half later, they found him back at the hotel on East Park Place Blvd. He had tried changing his shorts and cutting his hair.

Officers were able to get a gun from him and arrest him.

He is being held in the Gwinnett County Jail on two counts of aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer, obstruction, fleeing, theft by receiving, five counts of shoplifting, family violence battery and robbery.

