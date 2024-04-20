1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in southwest Atlanta parking lot, police say victims are brothers

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting.

Police told Channel 2 Action News that two brothers were shot at 2890 Greenbriar Parkway SW Friday around 8:30 p.m.

According to police, one of the brothers died on the scene.

The other brother was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Police have not yet released the identities of the victims or possible suspects.

Officials believe that the shooting started after a verbal incident between the brothers and another group of individuals.

Right now, police believe this was a targeted incident and there is no active threat to the community.

