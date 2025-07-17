DeKalb police seek final suspect in man’s 2024 slaying, armed robbery

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Dekalb County say they need the public’s help to find a suspect in a 2024 slaying in Lithonia.

Jordan Finnissee is wanted for the robbery and slaying of Kendarius Spear, DeKalb County police said.

Authorities said Spear was pronounced dead with multiple gunshot wounds on June 25, 2024, at 5900 Sutcliff Square in Lithonia.

Several suspects have since been charged with armed robbery and felony murder. Police said Finnissee is the only one still at large.

People who have information on his whereabouts are asked to contact the DKPD Homicide Assault Unit at 770-724-7850. All tips are confidential.

