DeKalb police asking for public’s help locating 77-year-old man with dementia

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb Police Department needs the public’s help locating a man suffering from dementia who’s been missing since Saturday morning.
Officials say 77-year-old James (Jimmy) Flowers has been missing since just before 6 a.m. this morning when he was last seen at his home in the 600 block of Ladson Court in Decatur.
Flowers was seen wearing dark blue, plaid pajama pants and a white shirt, along with a black jacket, a blank Kangol or black Alpha Phi Alpha hat.
Anyone with information on Flowers whereabouts is asked to call 911 or SVU at 770-724-7710.
