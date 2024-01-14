DeKalb police asking for public’s help locating 77-year-old man with dementia

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb Police Department needs the public’s help locating a man suffering from dementia who’s been missing since Saturday morning.

Officials say 77-year-old James (Jimmy) Flowers has been missing since just before 6 a.m. this morning when he was last seen at his home in the 600 block of Ladson Court in Decatur.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Flowers was seen wearing dark blue, plaid pajama pants and a white shirt, along with a black jacket, a blank Kangol or black Alpha Phi Alpha hat.

Anyone with information on Flowers whereabouts is asked to call 911 or SVU at 770-724-7710.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Parts of Atlanta Road in Smyrna temporarily closed due to damaged water main, gas line

©2023 Cox Media Group