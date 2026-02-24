Burglary suspect found hiding in air vent at DeKalb business

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Officers found a burglary suspect in an air vent at business in DeKalb County on Monday morning.

Police were called at Atlanta Fixtures and Sales for a burglary in progress after a business owner said they saw a suspect on the building’s roof via surveillance video.

Officers responded, including the K-9 unit, STAR team and fire personnel.

Police said they found signs of forced entry and tampering with the building’s HVAC system. Officers said they were able to find the suspect hiding in the air vent with the help of K-9 Alex and specialized equipment.

The suspect was taken into custody with burglary tools and a firearm, DeKalb PD said.

Police have not identified the suspect, who was charged with burglary and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. The suspect also had warrants outstanding with DeKalb County.

