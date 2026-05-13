DeKalb DA says ‘I’m going to fight’ new law on non-partisan elections

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — DeKalb County’s district attorney is considering partnering with other metro Atlanta DAs to challenge a new law that would make their elections non-partisan.

Those counties include Fulton, DeKalb, Clayton, Cobb and Gwinnett – all Democratic Party strongholds.

DeKalb County DA Sherry Boston and other metro Atlanta DAs think making these elections non-partisan and doing the same thing for the other 154 Georgia counties is just unconstitutional.

“I’m going to fight,” Boston said. “I think anybody that’s ever met me knows that I’m not afraid of a fight, but I certainly am not afraid to fight what I think is right and fair and just.

Boston insists the law is unconstitutional because it targets only the five metro counties and doesn’t touch the other 154.

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Roswell Republican State Sen. John Albers created the bill in the final days of the session and said this was more about public safety than elections, even though it would not apply to sheriffs.

“Anytime you can take politics out of the equation, and people are focused solely on doing the job and not focusing on a certain base on one side or the other, we’re doing the right thing. That ultimately clears the cobwebs out of the way and focuses on the most important thing to me, which is public safety,” Albers said.

Poppycock says Fulton County Commission Chair Robb Pitts, who thinks this is more about creating more voting confusion in Democratic and African American strongholds.

“I think all of this is designed to continue to harass and intimidate and create confusion among Democratic voters, because I can feel it in my bones. This Black and brown vote wave is coming in November,” Pitts said.

And now we have Gov. Brian Kemp calling for a special session to redraw district lines for the General Assembly and Congress.

Democrats think these measures by a Republican governor will galvanize Democratic voters in November.

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