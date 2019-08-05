DeKalb County woman receives letter in mail written more than 50 years ago

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A DeKalb County woman said she just received a letter with 'return to sender' written on it that was originally mailed more than 50 years ago.
Tene Tucker had returned from a vacation with a pile of mail greeting her at home.
"It was mostly junk mail. Utility bills and stuff. And this was one of the last pieces that was in the stack. It stopped me in my tracks. What is this?" she told Channel 2's Berndt Petersen.
A letter was addressed to her home on Third Avenue in Scottsdale, but it was originally postmarked in 1967.
