DeKalb County water department to close part of North Druid Hills for sewer main repair

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Emergency sewer repairs will have part of North Druid Hills Road closed starting Monday night.

The repair work will be at the intersection of North Druid Hills Road and Spring Creek Road in greater Decatur, according to county officials.

The DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management said the closure will start at 7 p.m. for crews to repair a damaged sewer main and both lanes will be closed.

The county said water service will not be impacted.

While crews perform the repair work, traffic controls will be in place and motorists are advised to use caution and avoid the area if they can.

