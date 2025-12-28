DeKalb County warming centers to open ahead of cold weather

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County will activate warming centers starting at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 29, continuing through Dec. 31, to help people who need shelter during freezing temperatures and hazardous wind chills.

Four warming centers have been designated:

Exchange Park Intergenerational Center, Decatur

Frontline Response International, Atlanta

St. Vincent de Paul, Chamblee

Mason Mill Recreation Center, Decatur

Transportation for individuals needing assistance will originate at Frontline Response Headquarters in Atlanta.

Transportation routes will start from Frontline Response Headquarters at 2585 Gresham Road SE, Atlanta. The first pickups are planned to be completed by 7:30 p.m. on each day, followed by final sweeps until 10 p.m.

Individuals can access the warming centers directly from Frontline Response HQ starting at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 29.

For transportation assistance, individuals can reach Frontline Response Dispatch at 404-334-3610.

The first transportation route, North DeKalb/Chamblee-Tucker, will pick up at various locations including North DeKalb Senior Center at 6:05 p.m. and conclude at Brookhaven MARTA Station around 7:20 p.m.

An additional route will service Central/Decatur/Emory with stops at East Lake MARTA Station and Mason Mill Recreation Center, among others, executing pickups starting at 6:10 p.m. and ending by 7:15 p.m.

Route three will encompass East/Stone Mountain/Candler with pick-up locations such as Hairston Crossing Library and Exchange Park Intergenerational Center, starting pickups at 6:10 p.m.

The final route, South Central/Memorial Drive/Wesley Chapel, includes stops at Memorial Drive and South DeKalb Mall, beginning their pickups at 6:10 p.m. and ending at 7:30 p.m.

For more information about these routes and available services, visit the DeKalb County website.

